PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.69. The stock has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

