Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of PPSF stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Peoples-Sidney Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65.
Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile
Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.