Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $119.86 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 491,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,919 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.6% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $119,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $253.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

