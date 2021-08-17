PegNet Market Cap Hits $580,543.91 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $580,543.91 and approximately $31,857.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PegNet has traded 95.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00133933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00158509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,237.43 or 0.99923847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.94 or 0.00916174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00669522 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

