Peet DeFi Achieves Market Cap of $42,080.63 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00135289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00158747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.29 or 0.99999339 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00916690 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.91 or 0.00670569 BTC.

Peet DeFi Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

