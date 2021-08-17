Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Down 22.9%

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP)’s stock price dropped 22.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.97. Approximately 81,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 62,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDP. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Pediapharm from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Pediapharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

