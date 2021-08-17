Paytomat (PTI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $13,624.56 and approximately $9.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00126859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00156667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,076.19 or 1.00496863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.00906545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.00 or 0.06886901 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.