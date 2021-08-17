PayPie Price Tops $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $250.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00063423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.51 or 0.00932805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00050135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00101738 BTC.

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

