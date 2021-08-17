PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 3.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $7.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.10. 7,955,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799,082. The stock has a market cap of $318.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

