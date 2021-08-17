Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 113,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

