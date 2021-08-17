Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Invests $385,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $666,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000.

Shares of IYE opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

