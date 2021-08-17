Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 328 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $365.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

