Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 11,094 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.38. 108,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,112. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

