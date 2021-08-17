Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Park Lawn in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $46.50 price objective on the stock.

PLC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.06.

PLC opened at C$37.52 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$26.44 and a 12 month high of C$38.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

