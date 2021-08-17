Paratek Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 726 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 923% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

