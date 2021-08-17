Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. 20,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,230. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

