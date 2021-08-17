Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,370,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. 233,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,539,000. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

