Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.34. 64,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,622,582. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $13,892,939. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

