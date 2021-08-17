Pangolin Price Up 40.4% Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and $2.33 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00135086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00158619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,481.31 or 0.99886704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.98 or 0.00917562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.35 or 0.06881727 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.