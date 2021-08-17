PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $79.20

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.20 and last traded at $79.21, with a volume of 37336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

Get PACCAR alerts:

The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.59.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 117,125.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $23,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.