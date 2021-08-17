Oyster Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:OSTR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,089,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,784,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

