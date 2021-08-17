Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Trading Down 14.4%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) fell 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.35. 12,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 148,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Outbrain Company Profile (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.