OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.53. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 25,103 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on OGI shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.09.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

