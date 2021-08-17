Opus Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.