Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

