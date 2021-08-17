OptionRoom Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $127,189.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 5,539.4% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00134512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,381.99 or 0.99929326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.20 or 0.00918240 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.33 or 0.00681530 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

