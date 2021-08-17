OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches Market Cap of $57.60 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $57.60 million and $6.59 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001622 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00125559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00157283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,649.48 or 0.99329357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.17 or 0.00903583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.54 or 0.06902059 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

