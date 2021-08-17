OpenDAO (OPEN) Market Cap Hits $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.49 or 0.00914680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00048121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00104248 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

