Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $896.04 million and approximately $162.54 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00059236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00049656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00313826 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00045233 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,027,426 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.