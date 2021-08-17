OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 652.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.