OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

OCX opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $389.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 652.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

