OncoCyte Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OncoCyte in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). KeyCorp also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

OncoCyte stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 152,789 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,899,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 1,173.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

