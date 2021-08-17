Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $10,955,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $2,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $10,746,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $22,309,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $4,903,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

