OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.53% of OFS Credit worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in OFS Credit by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in OFS Credit by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

OCCI opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

