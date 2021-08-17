Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

OCDGF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

