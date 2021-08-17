OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. OAX has a market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $919,981.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00061470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00922031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002117 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

