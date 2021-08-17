Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 16.27 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 21.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oatly Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

