Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Oatly Group stock traded down 1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,530. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Oatly Group has a one year low of 16.27 and a one year high of 29.00.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oatly Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTLY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.00.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.