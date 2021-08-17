Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 783 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 151.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 258.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold a total of 554,981 shares of company stock valued at $135,374,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.50. 92,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.13. The company has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $194.42 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

