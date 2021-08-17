Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.87. 53,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $359.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.