O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OIIIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. 6,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83. O3 Mining has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

