O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,915 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

