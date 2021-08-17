NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,101 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.20. 11,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,861. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $218.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

