Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NPV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. 7,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $17.93.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
