Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NPV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. 7,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.