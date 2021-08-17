Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Up 58.0% in July

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSE JTD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,929. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

