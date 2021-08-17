Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NMS opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.93. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

