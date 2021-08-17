Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:JHB remained flat at $$9.39 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,914. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHB. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

