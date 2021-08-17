NULS Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. NULS has a market cap of $61.52 million and $14.00 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00135086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00158619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,481.31 or 0.99886704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.98 or 0.00917562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.35 or 0.06881727 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

