Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novozymes A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

