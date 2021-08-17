Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.14. 1,163,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,233. The company has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

