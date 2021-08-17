North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 842 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Repligen worth $17,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $140,718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 175.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repligen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,434 shares of company stock worth $6,225,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.86. 6,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,107. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.53. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $138.00 and a 52-week high of $258.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

